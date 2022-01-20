‘It felt like there was no longer life in the building’: a teacher explains what masking is doing to our kids.

We betrayed our children," a public-school teacher writes plaintively in a moving and despairing essay published today in Common Sense, Bari Weiss's essential newsletter-cum-op-ed page. The teacher is correct as far as she goes, but the betrayal is ongoing. We are betraying our children every day, all across this country. To be blunt, we are abusing our children, on a mass scale, in a way we all would have considered unthinkable in 2019.

In “I’m a public school teacher. The kids aren’t alright,” an Ontario pedagogue named Stacey Lance describes the slow-motion decay of the spirits of her young charges as …