We Need a New Covid Strategy

Our current approach to dealing with the pandemic is mired in partisanship, top-down edicts, and politicization. There must be a better way.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he latest Covid-19 coronavirus wave blindsided a large portion of the United States. For most of 2021, political and health-policy leaders had been echoing a similar message: The end of the pandemic is near. President Joe Biden, on this past July Fourth, went so far as to coax Americans to declare their independence from the coronavirus.

His “mission accomplished” statement could not have backfired worse. Since Biden’s midsummer exultation, the country has been hit by two new massive waves of coronavirus. The first, starting in the summer, was a new Delta variant of the virus that caused havoc throughout the deep …