What 1973’s Soylent Green Accurately Predicted about 2022

The Charlton Heston dystopian thriller was way off on some things. But eerily accurate about others.

I have always loved science fiction. So when Soylent Green was first released in 1973, I immediately headed to the theater. I remember clearly being shocked by the depictions presented but assuaging myself with the comforting thought that nothing like any of that would ever actually happen.

The story takes place in 2022 — 50 years from when it was filmed. Now that 2022 has actually arrived, I decided to view the film again to check how well the writers did at predicting the world of today.

Unsurprisingly, the movie got several of the details very wrong, as Kyle Smith recently pointed …