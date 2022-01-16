NR PLUS World

What America Owes the Afghans We Left Behind

By
Members of the Taliban control people waiting to get visas at the Iranian embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, October 4, 2021. (Jorge Silva/Reuters)
Our inaction signs the death warrants on those we pledged to protect. As a veteran with extensive special-ops and intelligence experience, I have seen the evidence.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I am an Afghan-born American who served in the United States military with distinction for more than two decades. Because of my service to our great country, my family and others like them are in extreme danger in Afghanistan.

America’s abrupt abandonment of Afghanistan and our allies there is inhumane. Tens of thousands of Afghans who aided our War on Terror mission are waiting for us to uphold our promise to protect them and provide safe admission to America. I watched the horrors on television last August as the government fell. That is when frantic messages began pouring in. Thousands of families are now waiting

Annie Tiger is an Afghan-born veteran of the U.S. military who served multiple combat deployments in the Middle East. She is a highly decorated officer whose service includes over a decade with U.S. special operations and the intelligence community. The name “Annie Tiger” is a pseudonym.

