What Happened on January 6

The Capitol riot was just the tip of a very dangerous spear.

In one sense, it is simple: Donald Trump refused to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election, told many fantastical lies about the election and repeated the fantastical lies of others, and instructed a mob of his supporters to march on the Capitol and “fight,” to make what he frankly described as a show of force — which they did.

What happened was not a peaceful protest with a few rowdy elements. For a very detailed look at the violence itself and its relation to what was happening in the political sphere at …