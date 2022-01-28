NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE M y daughter’s best friend went to school without a mask earlier this week. She’s in second grade. She’s been wearing masks every day, and for longer each day than most other people in the country. She wears them at school. Then wears them while dancing at a local dance studio. But for one day this week — after the New York Supreme Court threw out the state’s mask mandate, and before a stay was granted ahead of an appellate court’s taking up the case — she went mask-free in an act of defiance.
What I Saw at the School-Board Meeting
A snapshot of the dysfunction ravaging American politics and culture
To Read the Full Story
Recommended
Fauci Must Go
His own behavior has undermined public trust in the response to the Covid pandemic.
Joe Biden Doesn’t Know What You’re Talking About
To watch Biden at the lectern was to experience shock and dismay interspersed with moments of alarm and dark humor. No wonder he hides from the media.
Things Could Be Worse: Some Thoughts for the New Year
Less fanaticism, more restraint, and more moderation — not the worst idea for a new year’s resolution.
Patton Oswalt Turns Rat against Dave Chappelle
Oswalt betrayed a friend of 34 years because he was scared by the antics of a handful of crap-flinging baboons on the Internet.
Why Were Authorities So Evasive About the Synagogue Gunman's Motive?
Why were President Biden and the FBI so reluctant to say that the synagogue gunman was motivated by antisemitism and jihadism?
Biden Disgraces Himself
What the president’s Georgia voting speech lacked in facts, he tried to make up in hysteria.
The Latest
Drugmakers Step Up with Co-pay Assistance
Co-pay programs are working to reduce out-of-pocket drug costs.
Behar: Supreme Court Like a 'Dictatorial Branch of Government'
The TV host was discussing the replacement of retiring justice Stephen Breyer.
Utah Lawmakers Introduce Curriculum Transparency Bill to Make Teaching Materials Public
Some Republican-dominated states have introduced similar bills.
It’s Time for America’s Cities to Go All-In on School Choice
Increasing school choice is a pathway to economic freedom, student achievement, and parental involvement.
Biden Pledges to Nominate Black Woman to Supreme Court by End of February
Justice Breyer formally announced on Thursday that he would retire by the summer recess.
Justice Breyer Formally Announces Retirement
Breyer said he would step down over the summer 'assuming that by then my successor has been nominated and confirmed.'