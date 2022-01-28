What I Saw at the School-Board Meeting

A snapshot of the dysfunction ravaging American politics and culture

My daughter's best friend went to school without a mask earlier this week. She's in second grade. She's been wearing masks every day, and for longer each day than most other people in the country. She wears them at school. Then wears them while dancing at a local dance studio. But for one day this week — after the New York Supreme Court threw out the state's mask mandate, and before a stay was granted ahead of an appellate court's taking up the case — she went mask-free in an act of defiance.

And it was this sudden doubt thrown over …