What Is Biden Thinking?

On Tuesday, President Biden went down to Georgia to deliver a speech that was as pathetic as it was demagogic.

The demagoguery in Biden’s speech focused on the idea that American democracy will die if Democratic bills to federalize elections aren’t passed and that those who oppose such bills — or merely oppose abolition of the filibuster — will go down in history alongside the likes of George Wallace, Bull Connor, and Jefferson Davis.

On paper, it’s hard to think of a worse insult than lumping half the country (or more) into the same camp as racists and traitors. But Biden’s speech …