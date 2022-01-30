What Post-Liberals Get Wrong about American Religious History

Our history does not bear out the idea that the Catholic tradition maps easily on to postliberal traditionalism and that Protestantism is analogous with libertarianism.

Intellectual debates on the right over the place of illiberal policy in the conservative political coalition have recently taken on a religious tone as Catholics and Protestants both stake out the limits of their traditions regarding liberalism's influence. Andrew Walker, a professor at the flagship seminary of the Southern Baptist Convention, noted that while he criticized the direction recently taken by liberal democracy, he was not a post-liberal. Patrick Deneen, a professor at Notre Dame, argued that it was "Catholic post-liberals who are reminding Protestants of the existence in America of state establishments, Sabbath laws, obscenity laws, and the like." …