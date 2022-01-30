What Post-Liberals Get Wrong about American Religious History

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I ntellectual debates on the right over the place of illiberal policy in the conservative political coalition have recently taken on a religious tone as Catholics and Protestants both stake out the limits of their traditions regarding liberalism’s influence. Andrew Walker, a professor at the flagship seminary of the Southern Baptist Convention, noted that while he criticized the direction recently taken by liberal democracy, he was not a post-liberal. Patrick Deneen, a professor at Notre Dame, argued that it was “Catholic post-liberals who are reminding Protestants of the existence in America of state establishments, Sabbath laws, obscenity laws, and the like.” …
Our history does not bear out the idea that the Catholic tradition maps easily on to postliberal traditionalism and that Protestantism is analogous with libertarianism.
