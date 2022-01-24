What Wyatt Earp Knew

Public order must be enforced with rigor and fearlessness.

For the first time in more than 100 years, train robberies are a big thing again, drawing loose comparisons to the Wild West era.

Of course, this is overwrought. Jesse James isn’t boarding trains with his gang to make off with whatever loot they can grab, before inevitably disappearing only to — maybe after writing a self-valorizing letter to the newspaper — strike again.

If current conditions are totally different than in the late-19th-century West, the public dereliction is arguably worse — Los Angeles isn’t a boomtown surrounded by vast ungoverned spaces and overrun by drunk cowboys in the warm months. It …