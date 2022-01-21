When It’s Not about Ukraine

Denying Russia a sphere of influence or defending the ‘liberal world order’ — are those real concerns for Americans?

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE H ave you noticed that the advocates of arming Ukraine or further involving the United States and other NATO countries in defending Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity rarely ever talk about Ukraine itself?

We’re told that we can’t allow Russia to have a sphere of influence. What does that mean? Is that something we can decide? Let’s go through some of the basic questions about Ukraine.

Doesn’t Ukraine have a border with Russia? Yes, they have over 1,200 miles of land border. Don’t a significant number of Ukrainians speak the Russian language? Yes, nearly all of them, in fact, though the people who …