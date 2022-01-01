Where the Founding Fathers Would Stand Today

They might be horrified by aspects of our politics, but they would still join in and give as good as they got.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE P eople sometimes ask what the Founding Fathers would think of American politics today, or where they would come down on particular policy questions. It’s a speculative exercise; we can’t know. But we can take some educated guesses about where individual Founders would have stood today based on their personalities, their philosophies, and their biographies.

Of course, we begin with a demographic disclaimer: By “Founding Fathers” here I mean generally the leaders of the American Revolution and those who made and signed the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. All of them were men. All of them were white. Almost all of …