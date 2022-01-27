NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A s pro-lifers march into a new year with the very real hope of a future without Roe v. Wade, our conversations are beginning to shift. There’s a sense in which, if Roe falls, nothing will change. Abortion mills will still run, church groups will still hold prayer vigils outside their doors, and social conservatives will still need to make the pro-life case. Yet because our social context will be different, the way we speak will be different. The way we write books will be different. One question looms especially large for conservatives in this new landscape: How should we think …
Who Is to Blame for an Abortion?
One need not infantilize mothers to acknowledge that strong societal forces can impair their moral vision, particularly for the very young and vulnerable.
To Read the Full Story
Recommended
Joe Biden Doesn’t Know What You’re Talking About
To watch Biden at the lectern was to experience shock and dismay interspersed with moments of alarm and dark humor. No wonder he hides from the media.
Things Could Be Worse: Some Thoughts for the New Year
Less fanaticism, more restraint, and more moderation — not the worst idea for a new year’s resolution.
Patton Oswalt Turns Rat against Dave Chappelle
Oswalt betrayed a friend of 34 years because he was scared by the antics of a handful of crap-flinging baboons on the Internet.
Why Were Authorities So Evasive About the Synagogue Gunman's Motive?
Why were President Biden and the FBI so reluctant to say that the synagogue gunman was motivated by antisemitism and jihadism?
Biden Disgraces Himself
What the president’s Georgia voting speech lacked in facts, he tried to make up in hysteria.
One Year Later: Examining Trump’s Role in the Capitol Riot
To say the president’s condemnable behavior triggered the riot is not the same as saying he intended or incited a riot.
The Latest
Will Covid Collapse the College Cartel?
New signs suggest that students are losing patience with Covid restrictions and wondering whether a college education is worth the trouble.
Hot mics, hot times, &c.
A brief and spicy review of cursing — with appearances by Joe Biden, two Bushes, Dick Cheney, and Jimmy Carter, among others — and more.
Bitcoin as a Hedge for Boredom
People do not buy Bitcoin as an inflation hedge; they do so because it’s exciting.
Mitt Romney Paved the Way for Obamacare — Be Wary of His Latest Welfare Scheme
The Romney proposal is dead for now. Conservatives should make sure it stays that way.
The Man Who Stood Up to Putin
The urgent documentary Navalny gives us a look inside the dangerous life of a fearless dissident targeted for assassination.
Americana and Folk Art Prompt Bidding Wars at Sotheby’s and Christie’s
The fireworks over The Woman with Pink Ribbons and Captain John Bourne show collectors’ renewed interest in antebellum American art.