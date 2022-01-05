Why Fiscal Conservatives Should Care about Abortion

If Republicans want to win elections, the coalition of pro-life and limited-government conservatives must continue to stand together.

Democrats are trying to convince themselves that a loss at the Supreme Court over the Mississippi law banning most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy would actually be a political win for them in the midterm elections. If the Court overturns the Roe precedent creating a constitutionally protected right to abortion, their argument goes, the Democrats will reclaim the swing suburban voters they lost in the Virginia governor's race. They believe that a legal setback on abortion would reenergize their dispirited base and donors, while lulling conservative activists into complacency. Fear and an impending sense of loss (in this instance, …