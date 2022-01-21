Why Pro-abortion Groups Flipped on the Filibuster

They’re making a risky bet on the federalization of abortion policy.

One of the more surprising developments of the week in Washington was the decision of groups that support an expansive right to abortion to lend their full support to Senate Democrats' campaign against the filibuster.

EMILY’s List, the single biggest donor to Arizona Democratic senator Kyrsten Sinema’s 2018 campaign, has historically backed any candidate who is a Democratic woman and supports a legal right to abortion. Sinema checks both boxes, but EMILY’s List announced this week that it will not support her in 2024 because of her support of the filibuster.

“Sen. Sinema’s decision to reject the voices of allies, partners and …