Why Was Texas-Synagogue Jihadist Akram Allowed to Enter U.S.?

When it comes to Western governments and jihadism, willful blindness is never fully cured.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W hile critical of the FBI in a column yesterday, I argued that we should cut the bureau some slack. Its Hostage Rescue Team (HRT) had performed bravely in bringing the Texas synagogue hostage crisis to a successful conclusion. The hostages escaped unharmed. The lone fatality was of Malik Faisal Akram, the British jihadist who had created the lethal risk and who’d been shot under circumstances that suggested his capture alive was unlikely.

Americans, particularly Jewish Americans, were justifiably nettled by agent Matthew DeSarno, who heads the FBI’s Dallas field office and who ridiculously claimed that Akram’s plot was “not specifically related …