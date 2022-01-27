Will Covid Collapse the College Cartel?

New signs suggest that students are losing patience with Covid restrictions and wondering whether a college education is worth the trouble.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE S ince the latest surge of Covid cases, college students across the country have been prevented from leaving their dormitories, told they may not dine at local restaurants, barred from leaving the county in which they go to school, and forced back into remote classes. Complaints have started to trickle out from students and the families footing the tuition bills, but mostly they have gone along with these draconian restrictions.

There are new signs that students are losing their patience with these restrictions and are starting to wonder whether a college education is really worth going through so much trouble. Up until …