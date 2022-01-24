Without a Mask Mandate, D.C. Had More Murders than Deaths from Covid

The evidence cautions against interpreting Mayor Bower’s Covid-mitigation measures as coherent public-health policy.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE M uriel Bowser, the mayor of the District of Columbia, has announced a raft of new measures intended to combat Covid-19. Effective December 21, 2021, Bowser’s government reinstated the mask mandate that it had ended on November 22. On January 15, it also imposed vaccine requirements in public spaces such as gyms and restaurants.

Does the evidence justify Bowser’s extraordinary new measures? The chart above offers data for your consideration. During the roughly four weeks in which D.C.’s mask mandate was not in force, America’s capitol city registered 14 homicides — and eleven deaths from Covid-19.

The data call attention to a contrast …