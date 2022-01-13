Yale Women Artists Star in a New Exhibition

Over 150 years, its art school has trained major talents.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE ‘S o exquisite, so balanced,” I said, as close to purring as I get, while I assessed the first big gallery of On the Basis of Art: 150 Years of Women at Yale. I see so many exhibitions and, cynic that I’ve become, can smell a manipulative, or, worse, a flabby rat early if not immediately. Most shows are fine enough, with adequate starts, but this gallery had very, very good art presented with just the right touch. Art and placement combined to create a feeling of conversation and refinement, quiet confidence and, here and there, sprezzatura. That’s rare. “There are …