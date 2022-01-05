Yale’s COVID Hazing

Why is the school hitting students with drastic new restrictions? Because it can.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W hen confronted with the astonishing news that, henceforth, students at Yale “may not visit New Haven businesses or eat at local restaurants (even outdoors),” one might naturally wonder what sort of person would pay $60,000 to be locked down and told what to do.

But the question answers itself: Everyone would. That, after all, is what Yale is for.

I do not mean this as a criticism of Yale’s academic offerings. It is, I am sure, a terrific school. But in a system such as ours — a system that prizes university-granted credentials above all else — it is rational for those …