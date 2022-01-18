Youngkin Is Right on Masks

As many countries now acknowledge, the case for masking children is weak or nonexistent, and no sane person would force kids to wear an N95 mask all day long.

Glenn Youngkin promised to be on the side of parents as Virginia governor, and on his first day in office, he delivered.

The Republican issued an executive order allowing parents to decide whether their kids will wear masks in school. He met an instant wall of resistance from Democratic-controlled counties and criticism from the White House press secretary, Jen Psaki. A Washington Post headline said that Youngkin was “terrifying” people.

The flak notwithstanding, his order is a sign of a growing backlash against Covid restrictions that will probably only gain force as the pandemic and lockdowns drag on and former articles of …