Russia and China are two civilizations that feel they were humiliated and trampled by the West and need to regain their rightful place in the sun.

Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine doesn’t just herald a new era in European security, it underlines a growing threat to the American-led international order by two revanchist powers, Russia and China.

What they represent, in broad brush, is a civilizational challenge. China and Russia don’t have a formal alliance, and their current cooperative arrangement may well break down over time, but they share the same interest in ending the long era of Western preeminence.

Russia can punch above its weight, but it fundamentally represents a regional threat, in particular to a NATO alliance that has been a …