A Different Kind of Revolution

The upbeat mood of the Ottawa trucker-convoy protest might be part of its success.

Ottawa — Jenna slept in a truck here the other night. Not her truck, mind you; the 20-something Vancouver native crashed in an 18-wheeler owned by a friendly fellow convoyer. If she can’t find a better place to sleep soon, she says she’ll find a different truck to sleep in. I ask if she’s a little worried about that arrangement. She shrugs. “I just feel safe here. I trust them.”

Helen, seen on Jenna’s Instagram story later that night, says she’s from Ottawa and “felt unsafe walking down the streets at night” before the convoy arrived to protest pandemic restrictions three …