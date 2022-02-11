A New U.S. Agenda in the Western Hemisphere

Anti-American regimes and Russian and Chinese influence threaten U.S. interests in Latin America and the Caribbean. It’s time for decisive action.

The United States faces a growing bloc of anti-American, authoritarian regimes in Latin America and the Caribbean. The resurgence of strongman and far-left leaders, combined with Chinese and Russian influence in our region, presents serious threats to our economic and security interests. To chart a course consistent with and supportive of American interests in the region, the U.S. will need to help build a new coalition of like-minded governments in the Western Hemisphere.

Our region is in a period of extraordinary upheaval. Ignoring the situation poses real risks and invites destructive consequences. A host of economic problems, exacerbated by Covid-19, have …