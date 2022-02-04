About Ethics in Journalism

Is it too late to regain the public trust?

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE R ecent public-opinion surveys show that perhaps only one-third of Americans trust the news media. Only 15 percent of Americans think the news media care about them. And only 13 percent think the news media are moral.

There are a lot of reasons for this, but maybe, I suggest, it’s because journalists are always trying to get people fired for thinking or saying the wrong thing. For thinking or saying things that are commonly thought and said.

An astonishing amount of journalism at prestige media outlets is dedicated to the task of removing people from their jobs. Sometimes it is in other forms …