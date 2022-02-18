NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A group of Republican senators led by Joni Ernst told Secretary of State Antony Blinken this week that they were dismayed by the Biden administration’s failure to provide more information about the number of Americans still in Ukraine and demanded answers about its plans to evacuate them. Amid concerns about a repeat of the kind of chaos that accompanied the Afghanistan withdrawal, they raised questions about whether the State Department is fulfilling its legal obligations in this crisis — setting the stage for what is likely to be a critical debate surrounding a potentially imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine.
‘Afghanistan 2.0’? GOP Senators Demand Answers on Ukraine Evacuation
Is the State Department fulfilling its legal obligation to protect Americans abroad?
