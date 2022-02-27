Against Judge Jackson

Why conservatives should oppose President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE J oe Biden has nominated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. Jackson shouldn’t be confirmed but probably will be. And before she is confirmed, she will be practically canonized, a process that already has begun with Senator Dick Durbin, who gushes that she is an “extraordinary nominee” with an “exceptional life story.”

That isn’t really true, and the fact that we are all expected to act as though it were true is a testament to the superficiality of that frank national conversation about race we’re always having.

Judge Jackson would be the first black woman to serve as a Supreme Court …