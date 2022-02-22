Ahmaud Arbery Killers Convicted in Federal Civil-Rights Trial

In essence, the DOJ pursued the defendants for being racists, without linking this reprehensible attitude and their reprehensible acts.

Three Georgia men already facing life sentences after their state-court convictions for murdering Ahmaud Arbery have been convicted in federal court on civil-rights charges.

As I’ve previously noted, two of the men — the father-and-son tandem of Gregory and Travis McMichael, who were the most culpable killers — had reached guilty-plea agreements with the Justice Department the week before the trial was scheduled to begin. Those agreements were rejected, however, by federal district judge Lisa Godbey Wood, at the passionate behest of the Arbery family. The family objected because the agreement would have provided real benefit only to the murderers: Rather …