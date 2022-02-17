America Must Prioritize Trade Policy in Its Global Competition with China

Trade relationships are one of the best tools we have for protecting our national-security interests abroad and at home.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I nstead of using trade policy to help counter China’s aggressive, malign influence across the globe, the U.S. has stood idly by while the rest of the world moves ahead rapidly along with Beijing.

China has joined the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership with 15 other countries in Asia, applied to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement on Trans-Pacific Partnership, proposed the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment with the European Union, and recently hosted members of the Gulf Cooperation Council to discuss the possibilities of a free-trade agreement (FTA).

The U.S., by contrast, let Trade Promotion Authority, which establishes the proper procedures for FTAs to be …