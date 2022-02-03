American Big Business Must Stop Colluding with China

It is well past time for our laws to counter corrupt business practices that entangle U.S. corporations with the Chinese government.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE B ig corporations bribing foreign officials may be common practice in Hollywood movies. But in the real world, it is illegal and can bring hefty penalties. Just ask Goldman Sachs, which paid $2.9 billion in fines after it admitted to violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) as part of a global bribery scheme.

The law that snared Goldman and many others prohibits American businesses from supplying “anything of value” to the officials of foreign governments in exchange for business. By banning bribery, the FCPA codified common sense in federal statute. As it stands, though, the law is a far cry from …