America’s $30 Trillion Problem

Ignoring it won’t make it go away, but that’s exactly what Washington plans to do.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE ‘C ontrary to the prevailing wisdom in Washington these past few years, we cannot simply spend as we please and defer the consequences to the next budget, the next administration, or the next generation,” then-President Obama declared during a “Fiscal Responsibility Summit” convened at the White House on February 23, 2009, days after signing a massive economic-stimulus bill into law. At the time Obama made the statement, the total debt of the United States government stood at $10.8 trillion, or nearly double where it was when his predecessor George W. Bush took office in 2001.

In the years since, two fiscal developments …