NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Amir Locke’s Death Shows the Need for a Multiracial Gun-Rights Coalition

By
Students participate in a state-wide walkout demanding justice for Amir Locke in St. Paul, Minn., February 8, 2022. (Tim Evans/Reuters)
An innocent black man was killed in a no-knock police raid when officers saw he had a gun. Second Amendment advocates should find this unacceptable.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE L ast year saw a historic surge in gun purchases. As local governments have slashed police-department funding, implemented cashless bail, and declined to prosecute gun crimes, the results have been predictable: surging violent crime and lawless streets. So, it’s no surprise that law-abiding adults who actually do follow local regulations want the right to self-defense. They deserve that right. Amir Locke was one of these Americans. But he nonetheless died at the hands of police while exercising his Second Amendment rights.

In the early morning of Wednesday, February 2, Locke was sleeping under a blanket on a couch in his cousin’s apartment.

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus
Comments
Sam Kay is a polling analyst and public opinion researcher for OnMessage Inc., a Republican consulting firm. He was recently the political director for the Jason Miyares campaign for attorney general in Virginia.

Recommended

The Latest

A Civilizational Challenge

A Civilizational Challenge

Russia and China are two civilizations that feel they were humiliated and trampled by the West and need to regain their rightful place in the sun.