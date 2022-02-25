Amir Locke’s Death Shows the Need for a Multiracial Gun-Rights Coalition

An innocent black man was killed in a no-knock police raid when officers saw he had a gun. Second Amendment advocates should find this unacceptable.

Last year saw a historic surge in gun purchases. As local governments have slashed police-department funding, implemented cashless bail, and declined to prosecute gun crimes, the results have been predictable: surging violent crime and lawless streets. So, it's no surprise that law-abiding adults who actually do follow local regulations want the right to self-defense. They deserve that right. Amir Locke was one of these Americans. But he nonetheless died at the hands of police while exercising his Second Amendment rights.

In the early morning of Wednesday, February 2, Locke was sleeping under a blanket on a couch in his cousin’s apartment. …