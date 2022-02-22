Antitrust Legislation Would Hurt the U.S. and Aid China

Conservatives hopping on this train should realize that antitrust originated as a leftist myth.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A new mantra is permeating Washington when it comes to regulating businesses: “Big is bad.” Another way of saying this is: “Successful is bad.” You can make a profit, but not too much profit — whatever that means.

This rallying cry has gripped politicians on both sides of the aisle, from the liberal senator Elizabeth Warren to the conservative senator Josh Hawley. Some in Congress are now targeting companies they see as using their market power to raise prices on consumers and crush their competition. If their efforts succeed, these self-styled trustbusters will bust America’s economy.

While there are many proposed antitrust bills, every …