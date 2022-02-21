Anyone Who Has a Heart Will Insist We Do Better by Unborn Babies and Their Mothers

We know there’s a heartbeat. But we’re living lies.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A baby was born on February 2 because when a scared teenager walked in for her appointment at the abortion clinic, someone explained to her what would happen in the abortion: The doctor would stop the baby’s heart from beating. I’m sure the person didn’t use the word baby, but once you know it has a heart, it’s hard to pretend it isn’t a baby. The details don’t always come out, though. Abortion thrives in the darkness of euphemisms and lies — that abortion doesn’t hurt, that abortion is mere freedom and choice and empowerment.

Stand outside an abortion clinic someday …