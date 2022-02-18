Biden Administration Offers Iran the Biggest Concession Yet

Negotiators resort to self-flagellation to appease Tehran.

he Biden administration came into office with big goals and, so far, has been unable to achieve any of them. Meanwhile, the border crisis is substantially worse, Russia is on the brink of an invasion, Build Back Better is on the chopping block, Covid still exists, and inflation is raging. As midterms approach and approval ratings tank, there's very little Democrats can claim as "achievements."

So it’s no great wonder that the White House is seemingly willing to do — and tweet — almost anything for a win as nuclear negotiations come to a close in Vienna.

After plenty of concession-making and

…