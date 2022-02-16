Biden Rejects Trump Privilege Claim on White House Visitor Logs

The former president had sought to deny the House January 6 Committee access to the logs.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE P resident Biden has directed the National Archives to make Trump White House visitor-log information available to the House January 6 Committee. The directive, which was expected and is consistent with a similar determination Biden previously made, contravenes former President Trump’s attempt to assert executive privilege in order to block disclosure of the logs to the Committee.

The New York Times reports that the White House issued Biden’s directive in a letter to national archivist David Ferriero yesterday, and planned to alert Trump’s lawyers today (though, not before the Times was given a look at the letter, as it acknowledges).

The Committee is …