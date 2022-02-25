Biden’s Dismal State of the Union

What can he possibly say in defense of his own administration?

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE B etween 1801 and 1913, the president of the United States sent “information” about the “State of the Union” to Congress by letter, rather than delivering it in person during a speech before a Joint Session. One can only assume that, as his dreams continue to crash down around him, Joe Biden is quietly wishing this admirable tradition had never been abandoned.

What, one wonders, can Biden possibly say about his tenure that will not sound ridiculous or twee? His domestic agenda is in tatters. Voters’ impressions of his party are negative in the extreme. The economy is a mess, with rampant …