Biden’s Ukraine Policy Does Not Match His Rhetoric

The White House keeps warning that Europe is on the cusp of a calamity. Now is the time for a major shift in U.S. policy, lest that calamity come to pass.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE P resident Biden has warned that Russia is beginning a military invasion of Ukraine and that the United States will now respond with a round of narrow sanctions targeting two Russian banks and some Russian elites. In addition, the United States will move 800 soldiers and up to eight F-35 fighter jets and 32 attack helicopters to the Baltic region and Poland, with the ostensible goal of reassuring our nervous European allies and deterring Russia from attacking NATO countries.

In announcing these moves, Biden mostly said the right things about Putin’s hysterical and meandering speech earlier this week. But the gap between …