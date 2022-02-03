NR PLUS Immigration

Black Jobs Matter

Migrants, mostly from India, are transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the border from Mexico at Yuma, Ariz., January 23, 2022. (Go Nakamura/Reuters)
Immigration reduction has always been the key to progress for the descendants of American slavery.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I n 1853, Frederick Douglass wrote of cities in the North:

Every hour sees the black man elbowed out of employment by some newly arrived emigrant, whose hunger and whose color are thought to give him a better title to the place.

With only a handful of interruptions, black workers have faced the same situation for nearly two centuries — mass immigration of foreigners whom employers prefer to black workers, pushing them to the back of the hiring line.

As it happens, “Back of the Hiring Line” is the title of a new book by Roy Beck, president of Numbers USA, the premier citizen-action

