‘Black Lives Matter Is Crooks!’

Let’s look at the opaque finances of a beloved charity.

South Park's Underpants Gnome theory of achievement proves endlessly adaptable, particularly when it comes to left-wing activism. It's missing-link logic. When it comes to the Black Lives Matter movement, the thinking goes as follows:

Black people suffer race-related harms at the hands of the police, and in other ways. Therefore, we should give money to groups who proclaim “Black lives matter.” ??? Racism recedes.

The question, “Hey, I wonder what the heck is happening to all of that money pouring into any number of charities with Black Lives Matter in their names,” is one that most top reporters either aren’t asking …