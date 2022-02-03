BlackRock’s Hypocrisy Highlights ESG’s Shortcomings

They tout their work to save the world while investing in perhaps the worst violator of environmental, social, and corporate-governance standards.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE B lackRock CEO Larry Fink wants you to know that investing based on environmental, social, and corporate-governance factors — what is now known as “ESG” — isn’t “woke.” That claim, made in his annual letter to CEOs on January 18, is debatable. What’s not debatable is that the global leader in asset management takes a hypocritical approach to ESG, as do countless similarly minded companies. They tout their work to save the world while investing heavily in perhaps the world’s worst violator of environmental, social, and corporate-governance standards: Communist China.

BlackRock, which manages a staggering $10 trillion in assets, has been extremely bullish …