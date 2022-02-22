BLM Is a Moral, Political, and Policy Disaster

And if Democrats wanted to blunt Republican attacks on culture issues, they would distance themselves from the organization.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he Democratic Party is finally realizing its vulnerability on culture issues, and perhaps no group better exemplifies the problem than Black Lives Matter.

The group’s eponymous slogan swept all before it in recent years. It was repeated by Democrats around the country. Corporate leaders paid obeisance to it. Sports leagues displayed it. Such was its totemic power that a more inclusive version of the three words — all lives matter — was considered a dangerous heresy.

The BLM agenda on criminal justice — based on the idea that fewer criminals should be arrested and held in jail — took hold in blue …