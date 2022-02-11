Blocking Roads Is Wrong, Even When Mandate-Bashing Truckers Do It

People have the right to protest, but even righteous causes should not snarl cross-border trade.

he cross-border trucker vaccine mandates from the U.S. and Canadian governments are bad policy. They are totally unnecessary to prevent Covid spread, and neither government has provided meaningful evidence to the contrary. These policies were imposed without regard for supply chains, truck drivers, or factories on either side of the border. Their only result is to sow political division.

I’ve been against the cross-border trucker vaccine mandates since November, well before they picked up significant attention in the mainstream press. I wrote against them again on January 14, after the Supreme Court’s ruling on the OSHA mandate. I wrote against them …