Boris Johnson’s Darkest Hour

By
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks outside 10 Downing Street in London, England, January 31, 2022. (Henry Nicholls/Reuters)
The public will never forgive the prime minister for Partygate.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE B oris Johnson has a popularity problem. As extraordinary a statement as that is for the man who delivered the Conservative Party its greatest majority since Margaret Thatcher, it’s irrefutably true. A new YouGov poll finds that 63 percent of the British public want the prime minister to resign. The Labour Party now has a ten-point lead over the Tories, according to a Savanta ComRes poll. Johnson has apologized to Parliament, the Queen, and the public. It has made little difference.

Johnson’s troubles began with reports that parties had been held at No. 10 Downing Street during the height of government-ordered lockdowns,

