Breyer Retirement a Triumph for Dark-Money Intimidation

The Left’s pressure campaign is of a piece with other intimidation tactics that have only escalated in recent years.

Justice Stephen Breyer's retirement announcement came after a year-long campaign by far-left dark-money groups to intimidate the liberal bloc's senior justice into vacating his Supreme Court seat. The goal was to ensure that President Biden would replace him with an even more liberal justice who would be expected to hold that seat for decades.

It was never a particularly subtle effort. Demand Justice, the far-left group dedicated to judicial nominations in the vast Arabella Advisors dark-money network, even launched a “Breyer Retire” campaign, complete with an online petition telling the justice to step down immediately and a billboard truck driving around …