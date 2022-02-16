Building Back Stagflation

Our elected leaders must accept that inflation is a monster of their own making, and stop fanning the flames with ever-higher levels of government spending.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE ‘I nflation is as violent as a mugger, as frightening as an armed robber, and as deadly as a hit man,” said Ronald Reagan, in 1978. Those words were right then, just as they are now. Today, that mugger is clobbering America much harder than it is the rest of the world, and we have only ourselves to blame.

With inflation clocking in at 7.5 percent in 2021, the highest rate in 40 years, the Biden administration is fond of pointing fingers at the pandemic. But that’s only part of the story — and the White House knows it.

If pandemic-related supply-chain disruptions …