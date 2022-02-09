NR PLUS Law & the Courts

CAIR Doubles Down on ‘Illegal Surveillance’ Charges

By
CAIR executive director Nihad Awad speaks to the press in Washington, D.C., in 2004. (Jason Reed/Reuters)
The Islamist group has expanded its bogus accusations and is asking the Department of Justice to investigate its critics.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE E ver since the Ohio headquarters of the Council on American–Islamic Relations (CAIR) went public in December with accusations that Steven Emerson’s Investigative Project on Terrorism (IPT) was illegally surveilling the Ohio Muslim community, CAIR has driven the public narrative with the assistance of a gullible and ignorant media.

Like a fox demanding an investigation of the henhouse, CAIR sent a letter to the Department of Justice on January 31, calling for it to “launch an investigation to determine whether Steve Emerson or IPT broke any federal civil rights statutes or criminal laws by targeting the Muslim Community.”

The letter, addressed to Attorney

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Recommended

The Worst Ally

The Worst Ally

Germany, the laggard of NATO with a deep conflict of interest regarding Russia, is the weak link.

The Latest