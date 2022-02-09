CAIR Doubles Down on ‘Illegal Surveillance’ Charges

The Islamist group has expanded its bogus accusations and is asking the Department of Justice to investigate its critics.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE E ver since the Ohio headquarters of the Council on American–Islamic Relations (CAIR) went public in December with accusations that Steven Emerson’s Investigative Project on Terrorism (IPT) was illegally surveilling the Ohio Muslim community, CAIR has driven the public narrative with the assistance of a gullible and ignorant media.

Like a fox demanding an investigation of the henhouse, CAIR sent a letter to the Department of Justice on January 31, calling for it to “launch an investigation to determine whether Steve Emerson or IPT broke any federal civil rights statutes or criminal laws by targeting the Muslim Community.”

The letter, addressed to Attorney …