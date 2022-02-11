CAIR’s Media Enablers

Some journalists stoutly defend their rosy picture of the Islamist group — by citing CAIR as a source.

he Council on American–Islamic Relations (CAIR), ostensibly a promoter of peace and understanding, has always sought out media allies willing to repeat its unending tales of victimization, and has achieved some success with outlets such as the Washington Post and Al-Jazeera.

But all through the recent imbroglio over a CAIR employee passing information to the Investigative Project on Terrorism (IPT), a think tank that investigates radical Islamic terrorist groups, the Columbus Dispatch has emerged as one of CAIR’s most ardent supporters. Its writers have spent the last several weeks repeating uncritically, almost gleefully, CAIR’s accusations while ignoring CAIR’s links to Hamas, the Islamic …