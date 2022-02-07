Can the Fed Get Out of Its Own Box?

It needs to exhibit the decisiveness and deftness of its original pandemic response.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE H eadlines have blared. Seven percent inflation! Highest inflation in four decades! We have been told the Fed has “the tools” to bring inflation down. The chart below illustrates how PCE inflation has been reduced in the past. The Fed’s “tools” look pretty blunt.

Never has U.S. inflation exceeded 4 percent without incurring a recession. Never has the U.S. stock market been at its current valuation without incurring a recession. Never has the U.S. housing market been at its current valuation without incurring a recession. Never. Never. Never.

So, what is the Fed’s policy positioning to meet these challenges? Former Fed governor Kevin

