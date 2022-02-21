NR PLUS World

Canada’s Cash Grab Reminds Us Why Ownership Matters

By
Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks about the trucker protest during an emergency debate in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, February 7, 2022. (Blair Gable/Reuters)
I’ll keep my drill, thanks.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE ‘D o you want to own a drill?” asks the old adage. “Or do you just want two holes in your wall?” Having watched the behavior of the Canadian government over the last couple of weeks, I think I’ll take the drill.

Historically, this “drill, or two holes in the wall” question has been invoked in the context of marketing — its purpose being to remind the purveyors of consumer products that they should focus on what their wares do rather than what they are. “Don’t tell people how strong the engine is,” a consultant might say, “tell them how fast they

