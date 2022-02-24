Cézannes, Van Goghs, Gauguins Galore, from Russia to Paris

The Morozov brothers were pathbreaking collectors of modern art, and their treasures are getting a rare viewing in the City of Light.

When I got to Paris a couple of weeks ago, I asked my French friends what was special to see. I had a rough itinerary, places I'd never visited, such as Gustave Moreau's house, the Nissim de Camondo Museum, and the mythically sublime but in-the-flesh genuinely sublime Foundation Custodia. Then there's the Louvre, of course, and Sainte-Chapelle's stained glass, probably the work of art dearest to me. "You have to see the Morozov show," they said. "Étonnant," "incroyable," "invraisembable," they sputtered and cooed. "Chimérique," an artist friend called it, the stuff of inconceivable fantasy.

And they were right. Mikhail (1870–1903) and …